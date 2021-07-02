Gisele Bündchen and Daughter Vivian Are Twins in Sweet Side-By-Side Photos
Gisele Bündchen's kids are just like their mama!
The 40-year-old supermodel posted the sweetest side-by-side photos of herself as a child holding a hen, and her daughter Vivian, 8, and son Benjamin, 11, recreating the shot. In the first snap, Vivian is Gisele's twin, with their long blonde hair and both cradling the animal in their arms. In the second photo, Benjamin is also holding the creature and nuzzling up against it.
"I think we have something in common. Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.) #tbt ❤️ 🐓," Gisele wrote.
Tom Brady replied to the photo, writing in the comments section, "So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️."
Last month for Father's Day, Gisele shared a family photo, which included Tom's 13-year-old son John, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan. The photo showed the NFL superstar with his three children on horseback.
"Thank you for loving and caring for us the way that you do. We are so grateful and we love you so much ! Happy father’s day my love. ❤️❤️❤️," Gisele captioned the shot.
Earlier this year, the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America about how Gisele supports him.
"I give her a lot of credit for that," he said of him and Bündchen reaching their 12th anniversary in February. "She's the one that supports the family. She's the one that, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices."
"She brings out the best version of me," he added. For more on the couple, see below.
