Gisele Bündchen Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Marriage Trouble
Gisele Bündchen appears to be moving on from Tom Brady after she was spotted out not wearing her wedding ring.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old supermodel was photographed in Miami, and her left hand was clearly bare of any jewelry, including her wedding ring. Bündchen, who was alongside 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, wore a white vest top and gray sweats.
That the Brazilian beauty is no longer wearing her wedding ring proves significant amid growing speculation that the power couple is headed for divorce. A source recently told ET that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel "haven't been in a good place."
Bündchen and Brady not being "in a good place" comes amid reports they've each retained divorce lawyers.
"Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious," the source said. "They haven't been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like."
What's more, Brady and Bündchen have been living separately amid rumored marital issues. A source previously told ET at the time that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL is at the root of the marital woes.
"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," said the source in September. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."
A second source also shared with ET at the time, "Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."
