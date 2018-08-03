Happy birthday, Tom Brady!

The NFL star turned 41 on Friday, ringing in his special day with a sweet Instagram post from his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The blonde beauty posted a selfie of the two that was snapped at the beach, captioning it, "Happy birthday my love!"

"We love you so much !!!" she added, on behalf of the two kids -- Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, -- they share together. "Keep on shining bright ! 💫💥✨❤️✨🎉."

Bündchen also recently celebrated a birthday. The supermodel turned 38 on July 20, receiving plenty of social media love from her husband.

"Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been!," wrote Brady, who is also a father to 10-year-old son John from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. "We love you so much! Let me count the ways....❤️🎂😎."

Could these two be any cuter?

