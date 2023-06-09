'Gladiator 2' Stunt Accident Injures Several Crew Members

A stunt accident has taken place on the set of Gladiator 2. A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures confirms to ET that, while in Morocco filming the sequel to Russell Crowe's 2000 film, several crew members were injured in a planned stunt sequence.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesperson says. "The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

"The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions," the spokesperson continues. "We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production."

ET has learned that the accident, which happened when production was nearing its end for the day, resulted in a total of six people receiving treatment for burn injuries. Four of the six injured crew members are still in the hospital.

The cast of the Ridley Scott-directed film, which includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, was not harmed during the incident, ET has learned.

When ET spoke to Crowe in April, he reacted to news of the sequel, which he is not returning for.

"I have nothing to do with that production," he said. "I don't really know what they're doing. I'm absolutely sure that it's going to be fantastic."

That same month, Washington told ET that he's been prepping for the project, for which his role is being kept under wraps, by "lifting weights every day, training, getting ready."

Gladiator 2 is due out November 22, 2024.

