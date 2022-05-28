Gladys Knight turned 78 on Saturday, and the legendary singer's feeling the love!

Knight took to Instagram and said she was "blown away by the amazing outpouring love and well wishes" on her birthday. The "Midnight Train to Georgia" singer thanked her fans with a post specifically for those fans.

"I appreciate and love each and every one of you," she captioned the post. "I am grateful for another beautiful year of life and looking forward to continue to share my talents with you, my amazing fans, supporters and loved ones!" She ended her caption with five purple heart emojis and with "Happy Birthday to Me! #xoMsGladys."

Some of the comments from her fans included, "Happy birthday Mrs. glady's from me and my mama and her mama, my auntie, and my family! You have been in my life a loooooong time! 💯❤️." Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday auntie Gladys 🥳🤍🤍🤍🤍 78 today and still looking amazing and doing your thing on stage still singing!! Have an amazing day."

Knight is as strong as ever. Earlier this month, the singer had back-to-back performances at two separate venues in southern California. She's slated to perform Sunday in northern California. In fact, she posted the flyer on Thursday, and it was in that post where a bunch of fans showered her with the birthday wishes.

