Jenna Ushkowitz is mourning the loss of her beloved French bulldog, Bear.

The Glee star took to Instagram on Friday to share the tragic news nearly two weeks after she shared that Bear was struggling with his health. Ushkowitz paid homage to the sweet dog with a carousel post that included a black and white photo of her kissing Bear, a "B" tattoo on her forearm and a selfie of them both smiling. Yes, sweet Bear flashed a lovely smile.

In her lengthy caption, Ushkowitz shared that Bear had been part of her family for nine years.

"I cannot believe I’m writing this. Goodbye, my sweet Bear. ❤️" she began her caption. "I am truly, deeply grateful for the love and companionship you have given me in the past 9 years. Thank you for filling our lives with pure joy, I hope we did the same for you."



"You were there for so many pivotal moments from moving to NYC, moving back to LA to meet David, being in our wedding and being the only one to get ready with me and getting roars of cheers walking down the aisle, to my favorite, Emma’s favorite word being, 'Beah Beah,'" she continued. "You got me here and you’re leaving me in great hands. You have fought through so many health issues and I hope you’re free now, resting easy and pain free now, my sweet boy. I hope I gave you peace. You will always, always, always be with me.

It was on Sept. 11 when Ushkowitz shared a photo of Bear and asked fans to send "healing energy his way" because Bear wasn't feeling well. Last week, she shared an update saying Bear was home and "feeling much better." She was hoping his slow recovery would turn into a smooth one, but Bear instead crossed the rainbow bridge on Thursday.

A quick glance at Ushkowitz's Instagram shows Bear was a huge part of her family. In February 2022, Ushkowitz shared a photo of Bear hovering his cute head over her small baby bump. The actress and her husband, David Stanley, welcomed a baby girl in June 2022.

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 after three years of dating.

RIP, Bear.

