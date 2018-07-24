Glenn Close Falls to the Floor Upon Reuniting With 'Damages' Co-Star Rose Byrne

Glenn Close knows how to make an entrance!

The 71-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, The Wife, on Monday. When she spotted her former Damages co-star, Rose Byrne, Close couldn't resist making her laugh on the red carpet.

Clad in a flowing black dress adorned with sequins and a velvet bow around the waist, the Fatal Attraction star pretended to faint while 39-year-old Byrne -- who opted to wear light-wash jeans, a white T-shirt and a blue blazer for the occasion -- was posing for pics.

A stunned Byrne leaned over to help up an overly dramatic Close -- whose daughter, Annie Starke, was also in attendance thanks to her small role in the film. Byrne continued to giggle and jokingly reprimand Close with a sternly pointed finger before hoisting the actress to her feet.

After the fake-out, the pair -- who co-starred on Damages from 2007 to 2012 -- was all smiles on the red carpet, laughing and hugging each other non-stop.

Byrne -- who welcomed her second child, a son named Rafa, with husband Bobby Cannavale last year -- recently spoke to ET about returning to work so quickly after giving birth to her first child, Rocco.

“It was my first job since having my son. I didn't really particularly want to go back to work but I couldn't say no, I was like, 'I can't say no to this project,'” she said of starring in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks alongside Oprah Winfrey. "...You want to spend time with [your kids], but I love to work and I want to work as well, so like any working parent, man or woman, you figure it out. I don't know, I’m figuring it out every day. I'm just as naive about that as the next. I'm still trying to figure it all out.”

