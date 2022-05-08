This year marks the 35th anniversary of one of cinema's most iconic thrillers, Fatal Attraction, and a new TV adaptation is in the works. Now, Glenn Close is weighing in on the importance of the role, and what she'd like to see in the new take on the story.

ET spoke to Close at the New York premiere of her Apple TV+ series, Tehran, last week, and she reflected on the iconic and frightening role of Alex Forrest, and how the character is still "very special" to her.

"I love her. I will love her always," Close shared. "It was a very important step in my career."

The film, released in September 1987, snagged six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Close.

In regards to the planned TV miniseries reboot, Close has some ideas about what she would like to see when it comes together.

"I hope they tell her backstory, her side of the story," Close shared. "I mean, I would be flattered if it was the one that we came up with [originally], but obviously I'll be very curious."

The forthcoming mini-series has tapped Lizzy Caplan to play the role Close made famous, and the celebrated actress has some advice for Caplan on how to approach the character.

"[Alex] is a human being in need of great help," Close said of her famously troubled character. "She's a fragile person."

Meanwhile, season 2 of Close's series Tehran premiered May 6 on Apple TV+.

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Close Reveals Her Favorite 'Fatal Attraction' Memory Ahead of Film's 30th Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONETNT:

Glenn Close on Learning Farsi for Role on 'Tehran' (Exclusive)

Glenn Close Opens Up About the 'Trauma' of Growing Up in a Cult

Joshua Jackson to Star in 'Fatal Attraction' Series for Paramount Plus

Michael Douglas Says It's Time for 'Fatal Attraction' Co-Star Glenn Close to Win an Oscar: 'She's Kicking A**'