GLOW is coming back!

Nearly two months after the second season premiered, Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed female wrestling comedy for a third installment, the streaming service announced Monday. The news was revealed in a slick '80s-style montage video featuring the GLOW ensemble, led by Alison Brie -- in character -- repeating the word "Three."

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

GLOW's renewal comes at a crucial time for the female-led series, as it celebrates its 10 Emmy nominations -- including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Betty Gilpin (aka Debbie Eagan/Liberty Belle).

Creatively, the show left off on a cliffhanger at the end of season two, when the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling make the risky leap to move their show from TV to the Las Vegas stage.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour in July, ET spoke with GLOW co-creator Carly Mensch about what awaits the GLOW ladies in the new season, promising fans that they have some cool ideas for the new year.

"We have many [plans]," Mensch told ET. "The joy of having 14 characters who went through so much in season two. We have a lot that we actually need to continue telling about because we kind of left you hanging with certain relationships [that] have just started -- the biggest cliffhanger being Vegas, which we fully intend on delivering on. We have a whole new set of things to explore and a potentially new place. We're pretty excited."

Mensch previewed what fans can expect for two specific storylines that left much to be desired: Ruth's non-plussed facial expression to close out the season, which left questions as to how she truly feels about the Vegas move and Bash's (Chris Lowell) impulsive marriage to Rhonda (Kate Nash). More on that later.

"The final line that goes with [Ruth's expression at the end], 'I've never been to Vegas.' 'You're going to hate it,' it's a place that makes us trepidacious," Mensch said. "It's a place that makes the hair on our arms go up as women and as female storytellers looking at women in the entertainment industry. It's a place that makes us deeply uncomfortable. We aren't just sending our ladies with poms poms and like, 'It's amazing!' We realize it's a scary place to send them on some level. Ruth is a nerd. She is the last person who belongs in a showgirl culture. We were trying to flag that and signal the audience that we know this is a very uncomfortable place we're sending her to."

As for the Bash and Rhonda of it all, Mensch said it's all part of the journey for Bash, who's in denial over his sexuality.

"Bash was most in danger of caricature at the end of season one. We knew he had a whole sexual journey to go on and we sort of give a hint in season one when he puts eye shadow on. We knew we wanted it to be a very, very slow journey for him. But thank god we had time in season two to do it because I think it's both an important part of our show and the 1980s storytelling in general," Mensch said, adding that the Bash-Rhonda marriage will be explored fully in season three. "We're ready to check in on them."

The first two seasons of GLOW are streaming on Netflix now.

