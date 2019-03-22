God Friended Me is taking it back to where it all began.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, which will see Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) reuniting with his first friend suggestion, as well as revisiting an important spot to his relationship with Cara (Violett Beane).

In the episode, titled "Return to Sender," Miles discovers that John Dove (Christopher Redman) might be the key to solving who is behind the God account. Miles discusses the new development with Cara in ET's clip, bringing her back to the start of their romance.

"Do you remember the last time we were here?" she asks Miles.

"Yeah, how could I forget? It was right after we first met," he confirms. "You told me to text you if I ever heard anything from the God account."

"I'm glad you did," Cara replies. "Although, if I'm being honest, I was going to call you either way."

"Really?" Miles asks, leaning in for a kiss.

ET recently spoke with Beane, who dished all about the show, and the excitement in her personal life. See what she had to say the video below.

God Friended Me airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

