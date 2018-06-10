'Goldbergs' Star Jackson O'Dell Dead at 20

Actor and singer-songwriter Jackson O'Dell has died, ET can confirm.

O'Dell is perhaps best known for playing Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs. He was 20 years old.

According to Los Angeles County Coroner's Office records, O'Dell died on Friday at a sober living facility. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, he was found unresponsive at a sober living facility, and that there were no signs of foul play.

Aside from his role on The Goldbergs, O'Dell also has guest roles on iCarly, Modern Family and Arrested Development. He also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery