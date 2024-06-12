Goldie Hawn is opening up about two back-to-back scary incidents inside her and Kurt Russell's home.

On the latest episode of the Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast, the 78-year-old First Wives Club star recalled two separate break-ins at her house.

The first time, she and her longtime partner, Russell, came home and soon realized that someone had broken into their bedroom and made off with some of their belongings.

"We went out, went to dinner. You know, we went to have dinner together and we were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something," Hawn recalls. "We came back and then went in the house and, you know, looked at, I saw this thing was on, like, Mutiny on the Bounty, which I can't believe I remember what I was watching, but anyway, and I said, 'I think I'm gonna go to bed,' and like he [Russell] says every night, 'Now?' Anyway, so I went up to the stairs."

Goldie Hawn says she she and Kurt Russell's home has been broken into twice. - Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

That's when Hawn says she noticed that their home had been compromised.

"I walked into my closet and I just lost it," she adds. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated and they got, you know, a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean, and so I'm thinking, 'Oh my god. Well, the chances are, I guess that's it.' I mean, it's gotta be, the odds are that's not gonna happen again."

Unfortunately, that wasn't it, as Hawn and Russell's home was hit again just a few months later. This time, the Overboard actress would be home by herself.

Goldie Hawn revealed that the second time someone attempted to rob her home, she was alone. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"It's gonna be about four months now. I'm in the house by myself," she says. "It's the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone. Kurt wasn't there and I went, 'What the hell was that?' It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Startled by the incidents, Hawn revealed that she now has guards at her home.

"I've had a guard, yes," she tells Ripa. "I've had a guard especially when I'm alone now. I'm never without a guard."

Hawn didn't go into details about the timeline of the break-ins or share exactly what the robbers took from her home.

Despite the home invasions, Hawn is happy inside her abode with her longtime love.

In March, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her and Russell's decision not to marry and how that has been a key to their decades-long relationship.

"If we were married, there probably could have been times where you go, 'Oh, c'mon -- I'm done,'" she said on the Armchair Expert podcast. "What I like is waking up in the morning… and actually making a choice to be with someone."

"I got a wild guy here... I picked him," she said. "I like that guy."

