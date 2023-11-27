Gotham Awards 2023: The Compete Winners List

Check out who walked away with the night's big prizes during Monday's celebration of independent cinema.
Some of the biggest names in showbusiness headed to the Big Apple for the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday celebrating the year's best and brightest in independent cinema and TV.
Held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the star-studded award show's big winners included the coming-of-age romantic drama Past Lives -- the acclaimed directorial debut of Celine Song -- which took home the award for Best Feature Film.
The award for Breakthrough Director, however, went to A.V. Rockwell, who helmed the Teyana Taylor-led drama A Thousand and One.
Meanwhile, Charles Melton, Lily Gladstone, and Ali Wong received recognition for their performances in the drama May December, The Unknown Country and Beef, respectively.
Check out the full list of the night's big winners, marked in bold, below:
BEST FEATURE
Passages
*Past Lives -- WINNER!!
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
*Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country -- WINNER!!
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
*Charles Melton, May December -- WINNER!!
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST SCREENPLAY
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
*Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari -- WINNER!!
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
All of Us Strangers
*Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER!!
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
20 Days in Mariupol
Against the Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
*Four Daughters -- WINNER!!
Our Body
BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
Celine Song, Past Lives
*A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One – WINNER!!
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SERIES
Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chaske Spencer, The English
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
*Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER!!
Steven Yeun, Beef
BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION OVER 40 MINUTES
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last of Us
*A Small Light -- WINNER!!
Telemarketers
BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION UNDER 40 MINUTES
*Beef -- WINNER!!
High School
I'm A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm
