Gotham Awards 2023: The Compete Winners List

Some of the biggest names in showbusiness headed to the Big Apple for the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday celebrating the year's best and brightest in independent cinema and TV.

Held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the star-studded award show's big winners included the coming-of-age romantic drama Past Lives -- the acclaimed directorial debut of Celine Song -- which took home the award for Best Feature Film.

The award for Breakthrough Director, however, went to A.V. Rockwell, who helmed the Teyana Taylor-led drama A Thousand and One.

Meanwhile, Charles Melton, Lily Gladstone, and Ali Wong received recognition for their performances in the drama May December, The Unknown Country and Beef, respectively.

Check out the full list of the night's big winners, marked in bold, below:

BEST FEATURE

Passages

*Past Lives -- WINNER!!

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One



OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

*Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country -- WINNER!!

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams, Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

*Charles Melton, May December -- WINNER!!

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



BEST SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

*Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari -- WINNER!!

May December, Samy Burch

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer



BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All of Us Strangers

*Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER!!

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone of Interest



BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

20 Days in Mariupol

Against the Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

*Four Daughters -- WINNER!!

Our Body



BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera

Celine Song, Past Lives

*A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One – WINNER!!



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SERIES

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chaske Spencer, The English

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

*Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER!!

Steven Yeun, Beef



BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION OVER 40 MINUTES

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last of Us

*A Small Light -- WINNER!!

Telemarketers



BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION UNDER 40 MINUTES

*Beef -- WINNER!!

High School

I'm A Virgo

Rain Dogs

Swarm

