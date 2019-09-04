Another Netflix original series is coming to an end.

Grace and Frankie, created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris and starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, has been renewed for its seventh and final season at the streaming network.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!” Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement to ET. “We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things -- just hope we don't outlast the planet.”

Season six of the series, which recently wrapped production, will premiere in January 2020 and will also star Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry. All the actors will reprise their roles for the final season.

The series received a 16-episode order for its final installment, meaning that it’ll cap out with 94 episodes and become Netflix’s longest-running original series. Orange Is the New Black, which just ended after seven seasons in July, ran for 91 episodes, while House of Cards ran for only six seasons and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ran for four and will cap off with an interactive film. The four series were among the platform’s earliest slate of original series.

Over the course of its run, Grace and Frankie has been well received by fans and critics alike, earning 11 Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for Tomlin. Notable guest stars have included the likes of Lisa Kudrow, Nichole Richie, RuPaul, Peter Gallagher and Chris Evans’ younger brother, Scott.

Though, one person -- Dolly Parton -- has been unattainable thus far.

It's been nearly 40 years since the release of the film 9 to 5, starring Tomlin, Fonda and Parton, which quickly became a classic after it premiered in 1980. Talks for a sequel have been discussed ever since, but nothing has ever come together. And, according to Fonda and Tomlin, it’s been as equally as difficult to get Parton to make time for the series.

Tomlin has noted to ET, however, that they've "come very close" to getting Parton to appear, and that the country music legend really wants to do it. As for an onscreen reunion of any kind, Tomlin quipped, “Everybody is very hopeful. We may not live to see it.”

