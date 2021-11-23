GRAMMYs 2022: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

The 2022 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. The 2022 nominees are a pop-heavy bunch, featuring the category's defending winner Taylor Swift -- here this year with folklore's sister album, evermore -- as well as the 2020 AOTY winner, Billie Eilish. Chart-toppers like Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are also in the mix, along with this year's breakout rookie, Olivia Rodrigo, who following in Eilish's footsteps, earning a nod in each of the Big 4 categories for her debut, Sour.

Surprises this year include Jon Batiste -- who snuck up on the odds-makers with the most nominations of any artist this year -- as well as Kanye West's long-gestating Donda album and Lady Gaga's final collaboration with Tony Bennet making the cut. This year's AOTY nominees span a variety of sounds, leaving even the most well-versed music fan with something to discover.

The Golden Gramophones will be handed out during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and airing live on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Until then, check out all of this year's Album of the Year nominees, plus where you can stream them now.

We Are - Jon Batiste

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Verve

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Streamline/Columbia/Interscope

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Def Jam

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Kemosabe/RCA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Darkroom/Interscope

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

RCA

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Columbia

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Geffen

evermore, Taylor Swift

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Republic

Donda, Kanye West

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

GOOD/Def Jam

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMYs performers and more.

