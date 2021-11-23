GRAMMYs 2022: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees
The 2022 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. The 2022 nominees are a pop-heavy bunch, featuring the category's defending winner Taylor Swift -- here this year with folklore's sister album, evermore -- as well as the 2020 AOTY winner, Billie Eilish. Chart-toppers like Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are also in the mix, along with this year's breakout rookie, Olivia Rodrigo, who following in Eilish's footsteps, earning a nod in each of the Big 4 categories for her debut, Sour.
Surprises this year include Jon Batiste -- who snuck up on the odds-makers with the most nominations of any artist this year -- as well as Kanye West's long-gestating Donda album and Lady Gaga's final collaboration with Tony Bennet making the cut. This year's AOTY nominees span a variety of sounds, leaving even the most well-versed music fan with something to discover.
The Golden Gramophones will be handed out during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and airing live on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Until then, check out all of this year's Album of the Year nominees, plus where you can stream them now.
We Are - Jon Batiste
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
evermore, Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Donda, Kanye West
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMYs performers and more.
