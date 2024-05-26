Grayson Murray -- the two-time PGA Tour winner who died on Saturday at 30 years old -- took his own life, his parents say.

On Sunday, the PGA Tour posted on X (formerly Twitter) a statement from the pro-golfer's parents, Eric and Terry Murray, who shared their grief and shock, as well as a reminder to be kind to others in their son's memory.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," their statement began. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare."

They continued, "We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and -- it seems -- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed." Murray was engaged to Christiana Ritchie, and the two were set to get married this spring.

Continuing their statement, the parents of the PGA title winner expressed their gratitude to the fans and spectators who have reached out and sent them an "outpouring of support."

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," Eric and Terry wrote, asking for privacy at this time.

"Please honor Grayson by being kind to one another," they shared. "If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."

After his death was confirmed, tributes poured in over the weekend from fellow golfers and PGA officials.

"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray's passing today," golfer Bubba Watson posted on X. "Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed."

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Grayson Murray -- who died by suicide over the weekend -- during the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 11, 2024 - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The golfer won his second PGA Tour title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii. He played golf at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before turning professional. He won his first title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship when he was 23 years old.

Murray withdrew Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth after citing an illness, CBS Sports reported.

CBS News contributed to this story.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

