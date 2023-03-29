Lorna Luft is excited to be passing the baton on to the next generation of Pink Ladies. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Grease 2 star at the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere Wednesday, where she talked seeing the legacy of the long-loved franchise continue.

"We had so much fun, and to know that Olivia and John and Stockard -- they passed us the baton, and now we're getting to pass it on to a whole new generation," Luft, who was wearing her original Pink Ladies jacket, said.

Discussing Grease 2's popularity, Luft said just as the prequel will target a streaming audience, the sequel found its fans on cable television.

"I think that Grease 2 found its home with cable television. Because when it came out that weekend, the movies that came out that weekend -- what came out that weekend was The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist and E.T.," Luft said. "But then, cable television. And it's gotten whole new generations of fans, and people love Grease 2."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Set four years before the events of Grease, which followed a group of seniors during their final year of high school in 1958, the prequel will show how "four fed-up outcasts dare[d] to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

And while it's been 40 years since the sequel and even longer since Grease graced the big screen, Luft, who played Paulette in part two, said she's not surprised to see it get the revival treatment in 2023.

"Grease is so special. You know, I go back to the Broadway show, with all my friends in it," she shared. "It really is iconic, and it is such a piece of America. So, I think that that's one of the reasons why -- everybody loved the film, and they loved the show."

Luft added, "I'm so honored that I was in Grease 2."

Check out the prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies when it premieres April 6 on Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts Music-Filled Trailer

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Release Date Revealed: Watch Teaser

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Announces Full Cast

John Travolta Mourns His Iconic 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery