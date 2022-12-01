'Green Book' Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead in New York

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead in New York.

Vallelonga Jr.'s manager, Melissa Prophet confirmed the news to ET in a statement, in which she said simply, "I can sadly confirm this is true."

The NYPD tells ET that police responded to a 911 call around 4:00 a.m. Monday about an unconscious man in the Bronx. Upon arrival, they found Vallelonga Jr. unresponsive on the ground. EMS responded, and ultimately pronounced Vallelonga Jr. dead at the scene. He was 60 years old.

While the NYPD say Vallelonga Jr. showed no obvious signs of trauma upon their arrival, they maintained that the Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death for the actor. Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse.

Known best for his role in the Oscar-winning film, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character, Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in Green Book, also an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi on HBO's The Sopranos. Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013.

Vallelonga Jr. also had a small role in a 2004 episode of the hit HBO series, among other bit parts.

His brother, Nick Vallelonga, also starred in Green Book, and co-wrote and produced the project, which took home two Academy Awards, for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

An investigation surrounding Vallelonga Jr.’s death is still ongoing.

