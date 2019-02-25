It’s a girl!

Only ET was inside Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley’s big reveal party on Sunday, where the former Real Housewives of Orange County stars learned their “miracle baby” is a girl. The pair couldn’t contain their excitement while chatting with ET just moments after learning the exciting news.

“We’re so excited!” Gretchen exclaims. “I can’t believe it.”

“We’ve been channeling girl, so we’re very, very excited that it was a girl,” Slade adds.

The couple, who just celebrated 10 years together, had been struggling to get pregnant for years, going through round after round of IVF in hopes of having a child together. Slade has two sons from a previous relationship and underwent a vasectomy before he and Gretchen started dating, complicating the process.

“This is my first [girl], and it’s such a magical moment,” Slade reflects. “It’s really something we were hoping for. I can’t believe it. I literally cannot believe it.”

“I have for many years been wanting a baby, as many people know, and I secretly always wanted a girl,” Gretchen shares. “I really wanted a girl so badly … But then, the best part, is, like, I always wanted to see Slade with a little girl, so it’s extra special because he just treats me like such a queen, and she’s gonna be his little princess and I’m just so excited about it.”

Gretchen, who is a little more than four months along, says now that she knows what she’s having, it’s time to get everything in order… though building the nursery might be a bit of an issue, seeing as the room they’re planning on using is currently acting as Gretchen’s mega-closet!

“Pretty much all our spare rooms are my closets right now,” she admits. “So, we’re gonna have to get rid of some of those clothes to make room for the baby.”

“Yes, now that we know the gender, we’re gonna start decorating,” she adds. “I have so many ideas. I’ve saved so many pictures, for boy or girl, but now that I know it’s a girl, I have to go delete all the boy stuff and do the girl stuff. No, maybe we’ll have a boy one day, too!”

“Gretchen is the only one who walks into a labor and delivery with her interior designer,” Slade quips.

Gretchen and Slade learned the happy news in front of family and friends, who gathered at a private estate in Laguna Hills, California, to watch the couple pop open confetti cannons that shot pink across the sky. The backyard was lavishly decorated with pink and blue decor from designer Samira Nosrati, The Balloon Box and celebrity florist George Ortega, while guests dined on baby-themed confections provided by My Sugar Sweets, Regal Delights, Jason’s Catered Events and Sub Zero Ice Cream.

“We just had our big anatomy ultrasound, where they check everything, and the baby was perfect,” Slade shares. “Right on time, size, growth, due date. Right on the money.”

“Yeah, they said everything looked great and the doctor was like, ‘Do you want to know?’ And we’re like, no!” Gretchen adds. “‘We have a big gender reveal party! You can’t tell us!’ But he was like, ‘Everything looks so perfect with the baby.’”

The duo says they have names picked out for their daughter, who is due in June, but they’re not quite ready to share that news.

“Even though we’ve talked about names, and thought about what we want, I think when you see the child for the first time, it’s gonna come to you,” Slade says.

For more on Gretchen and Slade’s journey to parenthood, check out the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz. Footage provided by @rec.everything.

