*Caution: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the two-hour season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy threw a truly shocking curveball in the final moments of the Season 17 premiere, and many fans were not prepared.

The final seconds of the two-hour, coronavirus-driven episode provided the shocking return of a beloved character -- Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy.

In the closing moments of the episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) falls unconscious and viewers are transported into her dreamscape, which happens to be a sunny, brightly lit beach where she's joined by McDreamy -- who tragically died as a result of a horrifying car accident in Season 11.

Needless to say, the return of the dead doc -- even in the context of a dream sequence -- left a lot of fans stunned, crying, freaking out, or some combination of the three.

DEREK SHEPHERD IS BACK! I REPEAT DEREK SHEPHERD IS BACK! #GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/V2Hus9i5qE — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysAnatomyHD) November 13, 2020

MY HEART DROPPED IM SHAKING #GreysAnatomy — meredith (@caroIinanjh) November 13, 2020

Did #GreysAnatomy just break the internet!?? That was... 😮 — Anthony Hill (@AntHilll) November 13, 2020

DEREK? DEREK SHEPHERD IN MY 2020 GREYS ANATOMY??? pic.twitter.com/uXnMKZknPG — s.t.a.r.s🎃 (@annettebirkn) November 13, 2020

my face after seeing derek freaking shepherd OUR MCDREAMY on the new grey’s anatomy episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/MSAB4Px1Y8 — marlene🌙 (@marleneromeroo) November 13, 2020

a whole hour and a half later since the episode ended and i haven’t stopped thinking abt everything that just happened in greys ESPECIALLY THE ENDING #GreysAnatomy @GreysABCpic.twitter.com/u0Lq6bxIKk — mia ♡’s greys anatomy (@miaaa1029) November 13, 2020

I haven’t even watched the new grey’s anatomy episode yet, but I’m already screaming pic.twitter.com/nzWP3yBeYj — Jen☀️ (@Ayeitsjenny_) November 13, 2020

Shonda Rhimes, the show's original creator, also checked in on Twitter to see how fans appreciated the shocking return.

"Thought I would check in on twitter to see if you enjoyed the dreamy gift @KristaVernoff & @EllenPompeo gave to brighten up your 2020," she wrote.

Thought I would check in on twitter to see if you enjoyed the dreamy gift @KristaVernoff & @EllenPompeo gave to brighten up your 2020... 😘#GreysAnatomy — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 13, 2020

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

