'Grey's Anatomy': Is April Being Killed Off? Watch the Ominous Teaser

Is this how April's story ends on Grey's Anatomy?

In a new teaser for next week's penultimate episode of season 14, titled "Cold as Ice," April (Sarah Drew) is seen unconscious and desperately clinging to life after being caught in a horrific car accident.

The first one on the scene is Owen (Kevin McKidd), who had been searching for April, and his face immediately goes ghost white when he sees her. "No," you hear Owen's voiceover as the promo cuts to a frantic scene at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) desperately tries to revive her.

"We're not going to lose her!" Meredith yells out, as Maggie (Kelly McCreary), Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) come in to survey their colleague in dire straits.

Later, we see Alex (Justin Chambers) asking Meredith what's bothering her and within seconds, she breaks down crying. This is no ordinary cry, though; it's almost as if she's just lost a friend.

In one of the most heartbreaking moments in the teaser, April's ex Jackson (Jesse Williams) races into April's room and desperately clings to her body on the hospital bed, unwilling to let go. But it's just a promo and we're crossing our fingers and toes that this isn't the whole story. Watch the teaser below.

Pompeo recently told ET that Drew, who will be departing Grey's with Capshaw after the end of the season, would not be meeting a horrific end. However, the latest teaser seems to say otherwise.

"You only get killed off when your behavior is bad. If you're a nice actor, you die nice," Pompeo told ET on Tuesday. "But yeah, these endings aren't tragic."

Pompeo also shared her personal reaction when she learned that Drew and Capshaw would be leaving after the 14th season, seemingly reiterating that she wasn't part of the decision.

"My first reaction was, 'What? What do you mean? Why?' And then you go through levels and stages of grief. It's hard for them, it's hard for us, it's hard for the writer who had to make the choice, [who] had to make the creative decision," she said, adding, "You have to try to support the girls. It's just not easy for anyone, but I don't want to make it about me. It's about them and I just tried to be just as supportive as I could be to everyone involved."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

