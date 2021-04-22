'Grey's Anatomy': Jackson and April Come Face to Face in New Promo

The day is almost here. Grey's Anatomy released the first promo for Sarah Drew's anticipated return as April Kepner following Thursday's episode, and the next installment, which airs in two weeks, is sure to be an emotional one.

In the 30-second teaser, Jackson (Jesse Williams) psyches himself up as he drives to someone's home -- in the pouring Seattle rain -- and nearly loses the will to stick with the plan that got him there in the first place.

"This seems impulsive and out of nowhere, but it's not," Jackson tries to assure himself after he rings the doorbell. "It's just -- I've thought it through, I've just thought it through very..." Just as he's about to finish his thought, the door opens and, surprise, it's April with their daughter Harriet resting on her shoulder.

Cut to a quick mash-up of years and years of memorable Jackson and April moments on Grey's, including Jackson dramatically stopping April from getting married at her first wedding, and all the memories begin flooding back. Just what is going to happen now that the two exes are face to face?

Last month, Williams and Drew teased fans when they posted video of their on-set reunion, three years after her departure from the show.

Drew left Grey's following the season 14 finale after nine seasons. Her departure at the time came unexpectedly. She was first introduced midway through season 6 when Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital merged with Mercy West. Since her exit, Drew has addressed the possibility of whether she'd ever return to Grey's, saying she'd "never say no" if the opportunity arose.

"That's a hard question to answer because nobody has asked me to come back, so I can't answer that," the Cruel Summer star told ET in November. "All I will say is that I love my family over there, so I would never say no to the possibility, but it has not presented itself."

In her final episode, April married Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), though Drew's Grey's return may now offer a glimmer of hope for fans wishing for a reconciliation or closure between April and Jackson.

Williams recently hinted at a possible reunion between Jackson and April, sharing he would "love any opportunity for us to continue that story" because they "have an ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other."

"They are incredible together," Williams told ET in February. "I am a fan [of Drew's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest."

