Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday's fall finale of Grey's Anatomy.

Is a Meredith and DeLuca romance actually happening?!

On Thursday's fall finale of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Blowin' in the Wind," a violent Seattle windstorm blew Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) nonexistent relationship into a place where it could turn into something, potentially, very real, romantically. While the two had been dancing around their physical attraction for the last couple of weeks (see: Meredith's steamy DeLuca sex dream), any consideration for a romance wasn't serious -- until now.

Things started heating up almost immediately after DeLuca impressively expressed his concern over a procedure that could endanger Cece's worsening state, who voiced her preference for Meredith to look into Link (Chris Carmack). "He has distinctly kind eyes," Cece happily remarked with DeLuca in the room, prompting him to keep himself from rolling his eyes.

Later, in private, Meredith praised DeLuca for his bravery in spelling out everything that could go wrong with Cece's procedure. "It was brave. Not many doctors are brave enough to tell that kind of truth. You impressed me, DeLuca," she marveled.

"You amaze me, Dr. Grey," DeLuca said, a twinkle in his eye as he stepped closer to Meredith so they were mere inches apart. "While I’m feeling brave, I’m not sorry I kissed you at the wedding because it’s all I’ve been able to think about ever since and I know you have options. But I want you to know that I’m around.”

Taken aback by DeLuca's declaration, she tried to reason that they couldn't go there because he was her attending (not an issue, he promised), that he had briefly dated her sister, Maggie (also not an issue, he said). "Look, we can go through all these excuses but I know you feel it too," DeLuca said to Meredith, quite sexily, we might add.

“I’ve been having such a week and I don’t trust my thinking so I’m going to walk out of here okay?" Meredith responded. "But I’m going to think about what you said when I’m able to think…" Seriously though, no kiss?! How cruel.

Later at Grey Sloan, MerLuca found themselves stuck in the same elevator (aka the Elevator of Love!). Meredith accused DeLuca of following her, but he really wasn't; he was going to the O.R. for Cece's surgery. To appease Meredith, DeLuca assured her he would stand a safe distance apart from her. “I’ll stay silent and I won’t look at you," he promised.

But sure enough, Mother Nature had other plans and the windstorm knocked out the electricity throughout the entire hospital, forcing Meredith and DeLuca to be stuck together in the dark. So what's going to happen with MerLuca? Will they finally go for it -- whatever it is?

Fans were into the idea of a MerLuca romance, taking to Twitter to express their opinions on the hot new development.

“so, when we come back in mid-January, fans will be very hungry about wanting to see where it goes. I think Meredith is conflicted for a lot of reasons.”



You are absolutely right @GiacomoKG we’re hungry... 😏🔥 — MerLuca (@xmerlucax) November 16, 2018

You legit need a sedative to watch #TGIT. It doesn't help that it's the first winter storm in the East either....#MerLuca makes my heart skip a beat. — Tasha Stub (@thatTASHAgirl) November 16, 2018

I AM SO HERE FOR MEREDITH AND DELUCA AND I AM SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DEFINITELY HERE FOR SCHMICO!!!! I CANT STOP OMG — amanda (@Barberr_Amandaa) November 16, 2018

I will forever and always ship Meredith & Derek on #GreysAnatomy but I'm really feeling DeLuca & Meredith. When he pushed up on her just now all I could think was, 'Say yes, Meredith!' pic.twitter.com/yivXMuOVYw — Moni Boyce (@moniboyce) November 16, 2018

“I know you have options. I just want to let you know that I’m one of them.” When DeLuca said that I had a flashback of Meredith telling Derek, “Pick me. Choose me. Love me.” #greysanatomy — Tori (@Emmi032) November 16, 2018

Elsewhere on Grey's, Teddy (Kim Raver) finally disclosed to Owen (Kevin McKidd) that she was pregnant with his baby, causing another wrinkle in his relationship with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who revealed her plans to formally adopt Betty; Levi (Jake Borelli) and Nico (Alex Landi) went all in on their blossoming romance; Maggie (Kelly McCreary) told Jackson (Jesse Williams) about his mother's cancer diagnosis; and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) detailed his plan to find a new AA sponsor.

Ahead of the Grey's premiere in September, Gianniottiplayed coy about the possibility of a real Meredith and DeLuca romance this season.

"Last season, in the finale, they shared this drunken kiss. We didn’t know what it meant but there was something there. Meredith kind of pushed it off and it’s something we’ve been revisiting in this season," Gianniotti told ET. "Definitely in the premiere you’re going to see it right out of the gate, which is basically what you saw in the trailer, but it’s going to be a little longer, a little bit more detailed. I think we’re going to see something blossoming between them: A friendship? A friendship that could be more? At the moment, we don't know. We're only on the sixth episode. We are definitely building some romance, but to what degree, I don’t know."

For now, it seems like they may actually be exploring something deeper. We'll have to wait and see!

Grey's Anatomy returns for the second half of the season in 2019 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jake Borelli Opens Up About How 'Grey's Anatomy' Inspired Him to Come Out (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy' Boss Shares Secrets Behind the Nostalgic, Surprising Final Scene (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Talks Teddy's 'Tumultuous' Baby Secret and a New Kind of Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Related Gallery