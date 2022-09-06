'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19: Meet the Next Interns in New Teaser
Ellen Pompeo may be taking a backseat in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, but she's making sure the new class of residents get a warm welcome at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of ABC's medical drama, Pompeo's Meredith Grey introduces the latest crop of aspiring doctors -- who normally would not have gotten the opportunity to be enrolled in a residency program -- into their new home. "Diamonds in the rough," as Scott Speedman's Nick Marsh describes them.
"Congratulations, you're here," Meredith brings in the wide-eyed residents into the operating room, a callback to the series premiere when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) does it. "You will save lives with this equipment... and you will end them."
The residents -- Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Simone (Alexis Floyd), Lucas (Niko Terho) and Mika (Midori Francis) -- are the first test in Grey Sloan's new residency program, and they couldn't be more different in personality, perspective and life experience. Plus, there are already hints of brewing tension between Jules and Link (Chris Carmack) that seem oddly familiar to the way Meredith and Derek's love story began back in season 1.
"This season, the hospital is going through a bit of a rebirth," Floyd tees up in the new video, with Shum adding that Grey Sloan "is trying to get back to the top." "A second chance, that's a big theme this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already," Floyd shares.
Francis promises that viewers won't be disappointed with the new season, revealing that it's still signature Grey's "but with an explosion of newness."
Watch the season 19 teaser trailer below.
Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
