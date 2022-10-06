'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere: Twitter Reacts to 'Chief' Meredith Grey
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy.
Grey's Anatomy officially started a new chapter with a new class of interns and a slew of major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
In Season 19's opener, aptly titled "Everything Has Changed," the fans see the birth of the hospital's residency program and the crowning of Meredith Grey as the permanent interim chief of surgery.
While Ellen Pompeo shared that she was stepping back and only appearing in only eight episodes, it's clear her presence will still be deeply felt as Grey steps into her new role, making the evolution from intern to doctor to the hospital's top dog.
As viewers welcomed the new interns, they also welcomed Grey's promotion, with fans taking to Twitter to praise the character at the center of the Grey's universe.
"CHIEF MEREDITH GREY YALL #GreysAnatomy," one fan tweeted, alongside a few screenshots from the premiere episode, with another fan writing, "Meredith as chief is too real I’m emotional #GreysAnatomy."
"WHY IS MER BEING CHIEF SO HOT SO MILF IM SCREAMING #GreysAnatomy," another fan excitedly tweeted.
See more reactions to Grey's new role, and the incoming class of interns, who are quickly proving that while everything has changed, some things at Grey's Sloan never will, below:
