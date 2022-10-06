Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy officially started a new chapter with a new class of interns and a slew of major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In Season 19's opener, aptly titled "Everything Has Changed," the fans see the birth of the hospital's residency program and the crowning of Meredith Grey as the permanent interim chief of surgery.

While Ellen Pompeo shared that she was stepping back and only appearing in only eight episodes, it's clear her presence will still be deeply felt as Grey steps into her new role, making the evolution from intern to doctor to the hospital's top dog.

As viewers welcomed the new interns, they also welcomed Grey's promotion, with fans taking to Twitter to praise the character at the center of the Grey's universe.

"CHIEF MEREDITH GREY YALL #GreysAnatomy," one fan tweeted, alongside a few screenshots from the premiere episode, with another fan writing, "Meredith as chief is too real I’m emotional #GreysAnatomy."

Meredith as chief is too real I’m emotional #GreysAnatomy — rachel 𐂅 (@rachlovestaylor) October 7, 2022

"WHY IS MER BEING CHIEF SO HOT SO MILF IM SCREAMING #GreysAnatomy," another fan excitedly tweeted.

WHY IS MER BEING CHIEF SO HOT SO MILF IM SCREAMING #GreysAnatomy — hanna (@ameliaashps) October 7, 2022

See more reactions to Grey's new role, and the incoming class of interns, who are quickly proving that while everything has changed, some things at Grey's Sloan never will, below:

CHIEF GREY!!! That rolls off the tongue! #GreysAnatomy — Alana Clark THANK YOU JAY HALSTEAD ❤ (@aclarkcountry) October 7, 2022

Oh if only she knew she’d become Chief Grey #GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/ksWpWm70Vp — Holls (@holliemackk) October 7, 2022

𝒞𝒽𝒾𝑒𝒻 Meredith Grey has a nice ring to it! #GreysAnatomy — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) October 7, 2022

YAAAS CHIEF!!! — FOCUS ON (@somanythiingss) October 7, 2022

Isn't the chief Meredith? She invented sleeping with a coworker before the first day... 😆#GreysAnatomy — 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 (@bleuangel88) October 7, 2022

I love the new interns 🥰😝🥰😀🥹 #GreysAnatomy — . (@mrdtgrey) October 7, 2022

They really think Meredith is going to care about an attending sleeping with an intern ? They must not know her history #GreysAnatomy — Nellie (@NellieWatches) October 7, 2022

" I do recommend you stay away from elevators..."#GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/d8cf4HRY1w — NickC (@NickC_x__x) October 7, 2022

meredith so awkward and nick so smiley ahhh #GreysAnatomy — emma 🫧 | mernick homecoming now ❤️‍🔥 (@mernickendgame) October 7, 2022

oh my god i missed them together 🥺 #GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/0445eTrCDX — Jasleen (@jjasleendhillon) October 7, 2022

I love how Maggie walked with Grey. Sisters unite!! #GreysAnatomy — Anne-marie 🌈 (@GoWhereYouGrow) October 7, 2022

Me seeing Meredith be the amazing Chief I’ve waited 19 seasons to see #GreysAnatomypic.twitter.com/ExiZ6BW2UH — Molly (25) (@OfHouseHeldman) October 7, 2022

“i see an attending surgeon” NO BAILEY you see meredith grey, CHIEF OF SURGERY. seeing as you’re the one who forced it on her, you should remember that much #GreysAnatomy — emma 🫧 | mernick homecoming now ❤️‍🔥 (@mernickendgame) October 7, 2022

The way we have watched Meredith grow from being an intern and now shes chief. #GreysAnatomy — hailey ♡̩͙’s billie (@biIIiestv) October 7, 2022

