New couple alert? Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and Station 19 actress Danielle Savre were spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy on Wednesday.

The pair enjoyed each other's company while having a swim in Lake Como and sharing an intimate moment on the dock after taking a dip in the Italian sea.

Savre, 34, wore a barely-there orange bikini and McKidd, 49, rocked a pair of dark swim trunks as they packed on the PDA.

They were also spotted exploring the town of Bellagio, Italy, taking a stroll around the historic seaside enclave and keeping close with hugs and kisses.

Savre plays firefighter Maya Bishop on the Grey's spinoff, Station 19, while McKidd has portrayed Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008. They've both appeared in crossover episodes between the two shows.

McKidd's wife, Arielle Goldrath, filed for divorce in December 2022 after five years of marriage. The Scottish actor announced five months earlier that they had separated.

In court docs obtained by ET at the time, Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Goldrath requested joint legal and physical custody of the two children she shares with McKidd, Nava, 3, and Aiden, 4, according to the docs.

McKidd was previously married to Jane Parker for 17 years, before their divorce was finalized in 2017. They have two grown children together, daughter Iona and son Joseph.

