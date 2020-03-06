Well, isn't this a blast from the Grey's Anatomy past?

Hours after defending last night's Grey's shocker, Ellen Pompeo posted a selfie of her and former co-star T.R. Knight on Friday afternoon, less than a day after the ABC medical drama wrapped up Alex Karev's story by putting him together with former flame Izzie Stevens.

Knight played George O'Malley for the first five seasons on Grey's before departing the series in 2009. The beloved character was killed off in the season six premiere following a brutal accident.

"Old friends are the BEST friends @t.r.knight... but like we aren’t old... we’ve just known each other for a very long time yes yes that’s it....," Pompeo captioned the smiley photo on Instagram.

Knight also reshared the photo on his own Instagram, joking, "I’m just happy we met when we were fetuses."

The Grey's reunion comes at an interesting time for the long-running medical drama, which is deep in its 16th season. (It has already been renewed for season 17.)

The day before, Grey's revealed why Alex Karev, one of the last remaining original doctors, would not be returning to Seattle following Justin Chambers' abrupt exit. In Thursday's episode, Alex revealed in letters he wrote that he had reunited with his first Grey's love and ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and that they were raising their two 5-year-old twins, Alexis and Eli, on a horse farm in Kansas.

The unexpected revelation left many fans stunned and prompted showrunner Krista Vernoff to issue a statement, saying, "It is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev." And earlier on Friday, Pompeo broke her silence on the divisive ending, calling it "the best send-off" for Alex.

Chambers announced in January that he was leaving Grey's after playing Alex for more than 15 seasons, citing a desire to "diversify [his] acting roles." The series' 350th episode, which aired Nov. 14, was Chambers' last appearance on the show.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," the actor said in a statement to ET. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens [Jr.], and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," Chambers added.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

