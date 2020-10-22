It's a new world for the doctors and firefighters of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. With just three weeks to go before the three-hour crossover premiere event, the ABC dramas are gearing up for new seasons with a dramatic trailer teasing the insurmountable weight the first-responders will face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sometimes we all need saving," Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) opens the teaser, which ET exclusively debuts. Wearing personal protective equipment, including a face shield, Meredith looks off in the middle of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in stunned silence as she clamps her hands together, almost as if to pray.

Other notable moments from the trailer include Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) seeking guidance as she says, "Lord help us"; Meredith telling others they "need to not give up"; a stoic Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) reporting to an emergency; and several flashbacks, like Owen Hunt's (Kevin McKidd) confrontation with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) following her affair with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann).

But it's the end of the promo that has us counting down the days until Grey's and Station 19 are back, as the narrator dramatically warns that the end of the three-hour crossover event "ends with a shocking, jaw-dropping ending that will have everyone saying, 'Oh my god.'"

Yeah, we're officially worried.

In September, Pompeo shared the first photo from set with new series regular Richard Flood as filming kicked off on season 17 of Grey's. In the selfie, which shows the duo wearing medical face masks, Pompeo dedicated the upcoming season -- which will tackle COVID-19 and opens a month and a half into the pandemic -- to the health care workers.

Last month, Giacomo Gianniotti gave ET an early glimpse into season 17. "We're going to start the season about a month and a half [into] full COVID, so it's going to take place a little beyond where we left off in the last season," Gianniotti said. "We might have some flashbacks. We might have some things where we're referencing last season, just to have context leading up. But we are going to have a little leap when we start this season in terms of time. We're not picking up right where we left off."

Station 19 will have a lot of questions to contend with when season 4 returns. The finale revealed that Andy's presumed-dead mother, Elena, is in fact alive.

"It was sort of the first big pitch that came out of the new writers' room," showrunner Krista Vernoff told ET in May. "We felt like there was complexity in Andy's relationship with her father and some mystery surrounding the mother's death woven into the fabric of the series. The way that Andy remembered her mom pulling her out of school and having this beautiful day, it just evolved. It felt true when we came to it in the writers' room."

Grey's stars Pompeo, Wilson, James Pickens Jr., McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Raver, Gianniotti, Germann, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Flood and Anthony Hill. Station 19 stars Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato. Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer on both.

Station 19returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a two-hour premiere of Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Honor Health Care Workers in New Promo

'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals First Season 17 Footage in New Teaser

'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Season 17 Premiere Date

'Grey's Anatomy' Begins Filming Season 17: See Ellen Pompeo's Set Pic

Camilla Luddington Shares Details About 'Grey's Anatomy's Most Groundbreaking Episode This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery