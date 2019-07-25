Ja Rule is still feeling the "heat" from his failed Fyre Festival.

The rapper's involvement in the festival was featured in two documentaries, one for Netflix and one for Hulu, and now, it'll be showcased on the debut season of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. Only ET has the exclusive first trailer for the upcoming WE tv series, in which Ja Rule opens up about trying to move past the scandal.

"All of the f**king heat is coming back on Ja Rule!" the 43-year-old performer says in the trailer.

"I had a partner that was doing some shady sh**," Ja Rule is later seen telling his daughter, Brittney Atkins. He was an early backer of the "luxury" festival that never happened in Great Exuma, the Bahamas in 2017.

In March 2018, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud to defraud investors and ticket holders, and a second count to defraud a ticket vendor while out on bail. Later that year, he was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit $26 million.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York appears to show the drama from Brittney's perspective. "I'm tired of having to answer questions about it. I'm not my dad," she says in the clip.

The cast of the new WE tv show includes Brittney, Ja Rule and his son, Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr.; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children Angie Pearson and Jonathan "JJ" Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil' Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York premieres Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

