'Grown-ish' Season 2 Trailer Pays Tribute to 'A Different World'

From the start, Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish has been compared to The Cosby Show offshoot A Different World -- and now, the Freeform comedy is bringing those comparisons front and center.

A new promo for Grown-ish's upcoming second season pays tribute to the iconic opening title sequence of A Different World, with the camera traveling through scenes of Yada Shahidi getting all dolled up, Francia Raisa giving a salute, Trevor Jackson sporting flip-up glasses and more.

"Homage to what made it all possible #ADifferentWorld," Shahidi wrote alongside the video on Instagram. Watch the promo -- which is set to an updated version of Chloe x Halle's song, "Grown" -- below.

Grown-ish was renewed for season two last January, and Shahidi adorably compared the news to another big moment in her life.

"The only moment this equates to is when I met Frank Ocean and had no words to say. Like, this is more than that," she told ET with a laugh. "This is tied to something that we're personally connected to and, like, it's just crazy to think that something that started as a conversation on the phone is now, like, a show and so there's so many levels to it."

As for what fans can expect from the new season, even back then, the actress had some ideas.

"I think season two will really represent a time in which we get to know [Zoey's] friends a little more, and we get to establish her relationship with them a little more," she shared. "Also, I don't know if you can break a record of dating three guys in two weeks."

Season two of Grown-ish premieres Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

RELATED CONTENT:

Yara Shahidi Open Up to Oprah Winfrey About Balancing 'Grown-Ish,' Harvard and Social Activism

Yara Shahidi Adorably Compares 'Grown-ish' Season 2 Pick-Up to Meeting Frank Ocean

'Grown-ish' Renewed for Second Season

Related Gallery