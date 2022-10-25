'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Introduces Kevin Bacon as the Ultimate Christmas Present
What do you get a Star-Lord for Christmas? Kevin Bacon, of course!
Marvel and director James Gunn shared the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialon Tuesday, giving fans a peek at the fun and festive adventure -- which was shot as the beloved MCU team was filming the upcoming third installment in their own franchise.
The trailer starts off with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) realizing that it's Christmas time on Earth, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) plotting to get Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the perfect gift.
"Peter is so sad about Gamora being gone," Mantis observes. "Maybe if we go to Earth for a really wonderful Christmas gift, it would make him happy. Something special he could never forget."
"What about someone special?" Drax offers. Cut to them chasing "the legendary Kevin Bacon" through his Los Angeles neighborhood in an attempt to kidnap him for the holidays.
Watch the full trailer below.
ET spoke with James Gunn and the Guardians cast about the special at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, where he shared how excited he was for MCU fans to join in on the festive fun.
"We get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from a Guardians Christmas special, with very little understanding of what Christmas actually is, because they are in outer space," he teased.
Klementieff agreed, adding, "It’s gonna be very funny and very cute, too."
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres Nov. 25 on Disney+.
