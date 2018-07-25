Guy Fieri Has a Scary 'Shark Week' Moment When His Primary Air Supply Fails During Dive

Guy Fieri had a terrifying moment during Shark Week!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old TV host appeared on Discovery Channel's special, Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy. During a shark-infested dive near the Bahamas, Fieri -- who was there with his 21-year-old son, Hunter -- had quite a scare.

When a safety diver noticed that Fieri’s main air supply was leaking, the restaurateur was instructed to check his gauge, Yahoo reports. Upon noticing that he was almost out of oxygen, Fieri exclaimed, “Holy cow!”

While surrounded by tons of silky sharks and tuna, Fieri attempted to make his way to the surface. Though it wasn’t easy -- he was surrounded by deadly predators and running low on air, after all -- Fieri eventually made his way up unharmed.

“I could barely breathe,” a red-faced Fieri said when he made it back aboard the boat. “… I was huffing and puffing the whole time down there.”

Fans first got a look at Fieri’s shark dive last week in a promo for the special. “What an adventure!” Fieri exclaimed in the clip.

Watch the video below for more on Fieri's Shark Week special:

