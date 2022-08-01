Guy Fieri Reveals the One Celebrity He's Been Starstruck Over: 'I've Never Been More Nervous' (Exclusive)
Even celebrity chefs get a little overwhelmed when it comes to cooking for big stars. For Guy Fieri, it took a beloved Oscar winner to make him feel starstruck.
The TV personality and celeb chef recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the set of his new Food Network show, Guy's Ultimate Game Night, and opened up about the movie star encounter that really blew his mind.
As Fieri recalls, he was at Sylvester Stallone's house cooking food, and in walked Al Pacino.
"You hope that you're gonna meet the legend and legend's gonna be as great as he is," Fieri explained, "And he sits down and he takes a couple bites and I'm just looking at him, like, I've never been more nervous."
"He goes puts his hands on the counter he pushes back the chair and he goes, 'Hoo ah!'" Fieri recalled, evoking Pacino's famous quote from Scent of a Woman. "And I go outside, I'm like 'Did you see that?!'"
Fieri's new show, Guy's Ultimate Game Night, will also have the Mayor of Flavortown hanging out and having fun with his famous friends as they play food-related and inspired games to win money for charity.
"We make up the rules as we go, we set up some ridiculous prizes, and we compete, family versus family, to the point where we're knocking over the dinner table breaking glasses people are laughing uncontrollably," he explained of the fun show. "Somebody kind of wins and at the end uh we get money for charity!"
Guy's Ultimate Game Night is set to debut on The Food Network and Discovery+ on Aug. 31.
