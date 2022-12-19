Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Decorated One of Their Bathrooms With Tabloid Covers
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Say They're Leaving the US for Good
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
'Sister Wives': Meri Is Surprised After Learning Kody Considered…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Th…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Christina Hall Shares How Kids Feel With Tarek & Heather Rae El …
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why It's Been Hard to Blend Her Kids…
'Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Teases ‘It’s Never Really Bliss’ Afte…
Alex Rodriguez in Awe Over 17-Year-Old Daughter Singing National…
Hilary Swank Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Show ’Alaska …
Scott Disick Has ‘Regrets’ About Past With Kourtney Kardashian (…
How Nick Cannon’s Family Tree Expanded in 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: New Details and Tributes | ET's Th…
'Sister Wives': Christine Explains Why She Ended Friendship With…
Al Roker Says He Feels ‘Good’ and ‘Strong’ After Hospitalization
The Most Shocking Moments of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Defa…
From a Vegas residency to a coaches' chair on The Voice, Gwen Stefani has plenty going on as she wraps up 2022. And the performer added another accomplishment to her list this year as she launched her own makeup line, GXVE Beauty.
"I've gotten to dabble in so many different things, whether it be songwriting or designing fashion with L.A.M.B. and then Harajuku," Stefani recently told the WSJ. Magazine of her creative ventures. "This is different, because it's starting a business—those were licenses. I'm just not a business person. I grew up barely making it through high school. Everything I've done has been so much luck. With this, I feel almost like I'm smart enough to be able to do this now."
So far, Stefani said, one of the best things about creating her own line is the "community" of fans that she's found online.
"Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it," she says of husband Blake Shelton.
Since tying the knot in July 2021, the couple have split time between Los Angeles and Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. However, Stefani admitted with a laugh, neither home features a framed copy of Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover from People magazine.
"You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," Stefani shared. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh my God.' It's pretty funny."
While she's taking next season of The Voice off, Gwen's got plenty to keep her busy between her family life and career. But, could she see the possibility of a No Doubt reunion anywhere in her future?
"What are the odds of anything?" she mused. "I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen."
"I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt," she added. "We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the '90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Was 'Sobbing' in 'The Voice' Finale
'The Voice': Blake and Gwen on Their Last Season Together (Exclusive)
'The Voice': Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen & Blake Speechless