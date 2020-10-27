Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, and their family, friends and famous fans couldn't be happier!

The cute couple announced their exciting news on social media on Tuesday with a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss while Stefani shows off her ring.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," Shelton captioned the pic on his page. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Stefani kept her post simpler, tagging Shelton and adding "yes please!" and a ring emoji.

Famous friends like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and RaeLynn were quick to share their congratulations with the happy couple, commenting on their Instagram posts with tons of excited emoji.

The couple's fellow Voice coaches were among the first to comment, with John Legend writing, "AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!" while Kelly Clarkson raved that the news was "THE BEST‼️❤️‼️❤️."

Congratulations! Amazing news!!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 27, 2020

Hoda Kotb, who recently grilled Stefani about a possible engagement on the Today show and Dua Lipa -- who accidentally referred to Shelton as the No Doubt singer's "husband" when she was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live -- also both offered their congrats to the couple.

"I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!!" Lipa raved. "Congratulations!!! Best news ❤️❤️❤️."

Kotb shared champagne and heart emoji in her comment on Stefani's post, writing, "WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!! Lucky Blake!! Xo."

Instagram

Instagram

See more congratulations below!

SHE SAID YES, Y'ALL. 🙌💖💍 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 27, 2020

BEST... NEWS... EVER! ❤️🎊💍 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 27, 2020

congrats y'all! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 27, 2020

Instagram

Instagram

Watch Gwen Stefani Freak Out Over Her First CMT Award Win With Blake Shelton (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged: See the Ring!

Gwen & Blake on CMT Music Awards Win & Collabs Brought Them Closer

'The Voice' Bloopers: Blake Saves Gwen From a Wardrobe Malfunction!

Related Gallery