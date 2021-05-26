Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad on His 15th Birthday
Blake Shelton Reveals When He and Gwen Stefani Are Planning to G…
Adam Levine Jokes That He ‘Doesn’t Support’ Blake Shelton and Gw…
Nick Jonas Teases If He’ll Perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Ste…
Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson About a Gift S…
Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…
'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are Married
Chris Lane Reveals How He and Wife Lauren Bushnell Are Preparing…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
'Chad' Falls in Love With K-Pop's Monsta X in This Sneak Peek (E…
Duff Goldman and His Culinary Puppet Friends Talk ‘Duff’s Happy …
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston is the spitting image of his father in new photos shared on his 15th birthday.
Rossdale -- who also shares younger sons Zuma and Apollo with Stefani -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Kingston's big day.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey," he wrote. "You are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on 🖤-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival 🖤 - my sweet boy —@kingsrossdale_."
While the first pic featured Kingston staring out over the horizon, the next photo proved heir family resemblance.
"On your marks get set. life. 🖤. @kingsrossdale_," Rossdale wrote alongside a close-up shot of his son.
Stefani also sent birthday wishes to Kingston, writing, "Happy 15th b day to my beautiful boy @kingsrossdale_ love u mom gx."
Kingston has a lot of love in his life as he gears up for another trip around the sun. In a February radio interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather, Blake Shelton gushed about being a soon-to-be stepfather.
"I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," he continues. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam Levine Jokes That He 'Doesn't Support' Blake Shelton's Marriage
Blake Shelton Shares His and Gwen Stefani's First Wedding Dance Song
Blake Shelton Looks Back at His 'Voice' Love Story With Gwen Stefani