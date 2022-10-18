Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton 2-Year Engagement Anniversary, Gives Romance Advice to Camila Cabello
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Husb…
Dwayne Johnson Shocks Kelly Clarkson With Sex Joke About His Wife
BravoCon 2022 Day 1: Biggest Highlights From the Red Carpet
Selma Blair on Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to MRI Resul…
Selma Blair on How She Pushes Through ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal After Fai…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Remembering the Coal Miner's Daughter
Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She's Looking Forward to Touring Wi…
Tom Brady Attends New England Patriots Owner’s NYC Wedding Solo
Olivia Wilde Limiting Contact With Jason Sudeikis While Co-Paren…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Life as New…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
Selma Blair Reacts to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Surreal’ Support …
Andy Cohen Responds to Viral Drink Incident Between Jennifer Ayd…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Th…
Gwen Stefani's gushing over her 2-year engagement anniversary with Blake Shelton and sharing how their years-long relationship has made a lasting impression on a fellow co-worker -- Camila Cabello.
Stefani took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the milestone with an adorable photo of the couple sharing a smooch while the "Luxurious" singer flashes her massive diamond ring. Stefani captioned the post "2 years ago today" followed by a slew of heart-filled emojis.
After five years of dating, Shelton got down on one knee and popped the question back in October 2020 in Oklahoma. Stefani and Shelton have been dating since November 2015.
Cabello, in her first season as a judge on The Voice, has a literal front-row seat to Shelton and Stefani's ever-present romance while sitting between them in the NBC reality singing competition series.
During a Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the "Havana" singer also gushed about Stefani and Shelton, calling their relationship the real deal.
"They're so adorable," Cabello told the daytime TV host. "I asked them, 'What is the key? You know you guys have been together... 'cause they're so happy and in love... it's so real."
Cabello said the doting couple revealed to her the key to their lasting relationship, and it boils down to something so simple but crucially integral to the foundation of any relationship.
"What they say about their key to like being so happy is that they're best friends and they make each other laugh, like they're laughing all the time," the 25-year-old songstress said. "That's like, something that's really important to me."
Cabello then asked Barrymore what's important to her in a relationship, and she agreed.
"Probably the most important quality," she responded. "Emotionally stable and funny. Those are my two favorite things. Again, hard to figure out on a dating app if they're either."
Also, during the same episode, Cabello opened up about why she quit online dating after only 24 hours. Watch the video below.
Camila Cabello Shares the DM That Made Her Quit a Dating App
'The Voice': Blake Gets Spanked by Gwen After a Major Steal
John Legend Reacts to Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit
Related Gallery