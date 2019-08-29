Gwen Stefani is ready to make her epic return to The Voice!

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of the NBC series, the 49-year-old singer gushes over her return to the show following Adam Levine's departure after 16 seasons. Stefani is set to join her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, along with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, as a coach when the new season debuts on Sept. 23.

"I'm so happy to be back. My life changed so much on the show," she says in the clip. "And then to be with my best friend, Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John, I feel pretty lucky to be here right now."

Shelton seems pretty pleased with Stefani's return as well, gushing that he "always love[s] having Gwen on the show."

"I mean, this is the fourth season," he said, referencing Stefani's previous coaching stints in seasons seven, nine and 12. "She literally makes my day 100 percent better."

Legend called Stefani herself "a legend," while Clarkson couldn't contain her excitement either, revealing that she has been a massive fan of Stefani for years.

"I'm excited to work with Gwen. I literally grew up, like, in my room singing to her," Clarkson shares. "So, I'm, like, a super fan. Like, a real fan. Like, crazy."

While there appear to be lots of love and flirty moments ahead this season, Stefani won't let her relationship get in the way of winning as she decides to block her beau in one the preview clips.

"She put our relationship on the line for you!" Shelton yells at the contestant.

"You're personally responsible for breaking up one of America's favorite couples," Legend agrees.

"I think it's so inspiring to be around all the music and seeing all this talent. And being able to share and look back on my own journey, there's something really fulfilling about that," Stefani says. "I'm back and this is my season to win."

Back in June, Stefani told The Talk that returning to the show was "such a shock," but admitted that she "wanted to come back so bad."

"It’s going to be fun and exciting," Stefani said. "Blake’s my best friend. So, I get to hang out with him at work. It’s going to be great."

As for the couple's relationship now that they're working together, earlier this month, a source told ET that they've never been better.

"Gwen seems secure and happy to be back. Their relationship is so different from when they first started dating on The Voice," the source said of Stefani and Shelton. "They're truly like a married couple who hasn't lost that spark."

The source added that for Stefani and Shelton, it "has been really sweet, because The Voice is where they fell in love, so being back on set seems to have stirred up some cute memories."

Season 17 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

