Gwen Stefani Serenades Blake Shelton for His 42nd Birthday

Gwen Stefani is showing her love for her man!

The 48-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to document the birthday festivities for boyfriend Blake Shelton, who turned 42 on Monday. During the quaint party with friends and family, Stefani can be heard singing "Happy Birthday, dear Blakey," while Shelton is served up a special dessert.

The celebrations didn't end there! The mother of three -- whose sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, were on hand for the festivities -- also shared photos and videos from a cookout on Sunday, that was in celebration of both the country crooner's birthday and Father's Day.

Shelton can be seen hugging, grilling and opening presents with Stefani's dad, Dennis. "Cutest humans," the pop star captioned one video of her boyfriend kissing her dad on the cheek.

Instagram

Instagram

Stefani again sang to the birthday boy, and he seemed to enjoy the attention as he blew out the candles on a colorful sprinkle cake.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The former Voicecoach also posted a sepia-toned shot of Shelton on his actual birthday, in which his face appears to be placed over a photo of a living room. "Happy b day @blakeshelton #iloveuthemost #yourmyfavorite gx," Stefani captioned the pic.

The couple has been together since 2015 — following Stefani's divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's from Miranda Lambert — but are in no hurry to tie the knot.

"There is no reason for them to rush into a marriage so they aren’t," a source exclusively told ET back in March. "Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now."

The source continued: "They are on cloud nine for each other. They are perfect for each other. They know they have found their true soulmate."

Here's more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 CMT Awards: Blake Shelton Wins Big -- But Where Was Gwen Stefani?

Gwen Stefani Says One of Blake Shelton’s Ex-Girlfriends Had Her Face ‘Plastered Over Her Whole Bedroom’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform a No Doubt Song Together at ACM Awards After Party -- Watch!

Related Gallery