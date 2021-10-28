Gwyneth Paltrow Learns What 'Snatched' Means Thanks to Her Daughter Apple and Kim Kardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Trolls Her on TikTok!
Halle Berry Gushes Over Boyfriend Van Hunt, Gwyneth Paltrow Dish…
Watch Chris Martin Dedicate 'My Universe' to Dakota Johnson
Coldplay and BTS Drop Music Video for ‘My Universe’
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez Channels Her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Character t…
Selena Gomez Calls Her Friends to Gossip in Hilarious TikTok Tre…
Watch Selena Gomez Sing a 'Real Housewives' Original Song on Tik…
Watch Salma Hayek's Daughter Join Her Interview at 'Eternals' Pr…
Watch Selena Gomez Rap Doja Cat's ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ on TikTok
Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Reaction When People Call Daughter T…
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
Mila Kunis Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Reacted to Her 'Parenting …
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Wine and Pasta During Romantic…
Breaking Down Adele's New Single, Lance Bass Is a Dad
Andie MacDowell Says 'The Maid' Allowed Her to 'Mother' Daughter…
Shannen Doherty on How Sharing Her Cancer Battle Has Helped Her …
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to keep up with the times. The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share videos of herself unboxing a delivery of the latest products from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS line.
Paltrow turned to her 17-year-old daughter, Apple, to help her with her first unboxing ever, and she even learned a new term along the way.
"I'm trying to learn the lingo," Paltrow wrote alongside one video that showed her holding up a bodysuit and asking Apple what the garment is for.
"This is so you can get nice and snatched," Apple told her mom, who went on to question what the term meant.
In a follow-up clip, Paltrow wrote, "I have now learned that 'snatched' means I am killin it (?)," though she still seemed confused by the slang term.
"Do you feel snatched?" Apple asked, with Paltrow replying with a question of her own, inquiring, "Is this going to make me snatched?"
"Yeah. 100 percent," Apple, who previously teased her mom on TikTok, assured her. "It's gonna snatch the house down."
In addition to Apple, Paltrow shares a 15-year-old son, Moses, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. When ET spoke to Paltrow in support of her new Netflix series Sex, Love & Goop, the actress revealed the sex advice she gives her teenage kids.
"I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth," she told ET. "Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."
Paltrow continued, "I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place."
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Almost Died' Giving Birth to Daughter Apple
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss Porn (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Son's Reaction to Her Company's Sex Toys
Related Gallery