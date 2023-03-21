Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial: Watch Live on ET

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a retired optometrist over a 2016 ski accident at Deer Valley Resort and ET is streaming it live as the trial kicks off.

The trial began Tuesday in a Park City, Utah, courthouse where the Oscar-winning actress, 50, is being sued by Terry Sanderson, 76, for $300,000 in damages in connection to the 2016 incident.

In the lawsuit, Sanderson alleges he sustained "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" on Feb. 26, 2016, when he claims Paltrow knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at Deer Valley Resort. Sanderson alleges Paltrow was skiing in an "out of control" manner and skied away without calling for help. He also alleges in the lawsuit that he was blamed for the accident by Deer Valley Resort staff in a filed incident report. Sanderson initially sued for $3.1 million in damages, but according to The Guardian, several of his claims were dropped by the court in 2022.

Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson. The actress is seeking $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.

Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children -- 18-year-old daughter, Apple, and 16-year-old son, Moses -- are expected to testify, her lawyer said during opening statements on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

