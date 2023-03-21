Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial: Watch Live on ET
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial in Utah
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Husband Divorcing After 4…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Shares Message to Tom Sandoval Fo…
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a retired optometrist over a 2016 ski accident at Deer Valley Resort and ET is streaming it live as the trial kicks off.
The trial began Tuesday in a Park City, Utah, courthouse where the Oscar-winning actress, 50, is being sued by Terry Sanderson, 76, for $300,000 in damages in connection to the 2016 incident.
In the lawsuit, Sanderson alleges he sustained "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" on Feb. 26, 2016, when he claims Paltrow knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at Deer Valley Resort. Sanderson alleges Paltrow was skiing in an "out of control" manner and skied away without calling for help. He also alleges in the lawsuit that he was blamed for the accident by Deer Valley Resort staff in a filed incident report. Sanderson initially sued for $3.1 million in damages, but according to The Guardian, several of his claims were dropped by the court in 2022.
Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson. The actress is seeking $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.
Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children -- 18-year-old daughter, Apple, and 16-year-old son, Moses -- are expected to testify, her lawyer said during opening statements on Tuesday.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the 'Weirdest' Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Selfie With Ex Chris Martin on His Birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Dress She Wore When Brad Falchuck Proposed