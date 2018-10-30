Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about falling in love, amid ongoing reports that she is dating former One Direction heartthrob Niall Horan.

The stunning, 21-year-old singer and actress stuns on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s December issue, in which she sweetly gushes about love and happiness.

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself,” she tells the magazine. “I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.”



“You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy,” Steinfeld adds, before talking about her own happiness. “And when you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person ... there’s nothing that compares.”



Steinfeld’s close bond with Horan was evident when the pop hunk posted a sweet message in honor of her birthday last December, calling the Bumblebee star, “the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends.”



The two reportedly attended Hamilton together in London in January, but dating rumors heated up after they hit up the Backstreet Boys’ Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood in February.

In videos captured by fans, the pair was seen laughing, singing along and having a good time while the group performed their 1999 hit, “I Want It That Way.”

Steinfeld fed the dating rumors by posting a photo of herself sporting a Niall Horan merch shirt on Twitter in March, and the pair has been spotted together in cities around the globe since -- most notably at a Target parking lot in Los Angeles, where they were snapped locking lips in August.

While Horan is not mentioned in the latest interview, fans believe he is the subject of the cute comments.

Kai Z. Feng / Cosmopolitan

Aside from her love life, Steinfeld also discusses how she has shunned the party lifestyle that many Hollywood stars fall into, since finding fame after earning an Oscar nomination for 2010's True Grit. She has since appeared in the second and third installments of Pitch Perfect and released hit songs including “Starving” and the catchy "Let Me Go" collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, Alesso and WATT.



“That side of it has never been my thing,” she shares. “[Years ago at a party] I got completely shut down by everyone and maybe it’s because I didn’t have a red Solo cup in my hands. I realized, I’m not going to stay here and feel uncomfortable just to fit in.”

In the interview, the singer also talks about growing up in the limelight and the impact of missing out on a normal teenage life.

“I used to go on Facebook and see all my friends dressed up for winter formal or homecoming or prom,” she says. “I would think, Even if it’s the worst night, I’ll never know what that feels like.”

See more on Steinfeld below.

