Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Fiery Red Hair for Halloween
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go on Wacky Adventure in Full Gre…
Dwayne Johnson Shocks Kelly Clarkson With Sex Joke About His Wife
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Selma Blair on How She Pushes Through ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal After Fai…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'DWTS': Selma Blair Cries and Shares Love for Sasha Farber After…
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Remembering the Coal Miner's Daughter
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Daughters’ Reaction to ‘Black Adam’ (…
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Getting Back in the Dating Pool (E…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
'Sister Wives': How Christine ACCIDENTALLY Revealed Split From K…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Life as New…
Christina Hall Accuses Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactic…
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
The First Teaser Trailer for Disney Pixar's 'Coco' Is Here!
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
Hailey Bieber is loving the redhead life! At least when it comes to Halloween.
The 25-year-old shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing off a bold new look, donning fiery red hair for spooky season. Hailey captioned the post with bat and ghost emojis, writing, "Having a lil too much fun."
She also showed off pointy black nails, a bold and glossy red pout, and red shimmery eye shadow for the look.
Last week, Hailey snapped a similarly spooktacular pic of pal Kylie Jenner donning green body paint as she posed in a bathtub with a fake skeleton.
While she didn't caption the photo, Jenner's big sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quick to comment, writing, "Wtf is happening." Momager Kris Jenner was also confused, commenting, "OMG what’s happening over there???? 🦇"
It's clear the girls were just having a little fun, with Hailey also dressing up and sporting a green tint. The model rocked a black witches hat in a series of snaps where she posed in front of a mirror. "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE," she captioned the post.
Videos of Hailey also wearing green body paint were posted to OBB Media's official Instagram page, teasing a "spooky episode coming soon..."
Hailey, who married Justin Bieber in 2019, recently shocked fans by posing for a photo with her husband's ex, Selena Gomez. The pair were seen smiling and snapping pics together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last week.
A source tells ET that by posing for the photos, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that "there's no beef or bad feelings" between them.
For more on that story, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together After Bombshell Podcast
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Selena Gomez Addresses Online Hate After Hailey Bieber Interview
Related Gallery