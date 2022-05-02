Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.
In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white, Saint Laurent gown which featured a thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with a feather jacket, sheer black tights, and black heels.
Hailey kept her glam simple, letting her dress and large diamond earrings steal the show. Adding more flair was the supermodel’s blonde tresses, which she styled in a slicked back bun.
At one point, Hailey showed off her outerwear for the cameras by holding it off of her arms, and putting its feathers on full display.
In 2021, Justin and Hailey made their Met Gala debut as husband and wife. For the occasion, which doubled as an anniversary celebration, Hailey stunned in a simplistic black column dress by Saint Laurent. On theme with his wife, the “Yummy” singer wore an oversized black suit.
This is the first major event that Hailey has attended since going into detail about the series of health setbacks she has suffered this year.
In the past, Hailey has been a Y2K Barbie in Alexander Wang and an ice-blue princess, alongside Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger. The model has also taken on fashion’s biggest night in Kawakubo and Topshop.
The 2022 Met Gala is the second part of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," series. This year’s co-chairs are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.
