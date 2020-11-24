Hal Ketchum has died at age 67. The country singer's wife, Andrea, shared the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia," the post read. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Following news of the "Small Town Saturday Night" singer's death, multiple country artists took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

"RIP brother Hal Ketchum ... just 67 years old ... so sad to lose yet another one this year," the Oak Ridge Boys wrote.

RIP brother Hal Ketchum ... just 67 years old ... so sad to lose yet another one this year ... pic.twitter.com/7c2XGhDv1a — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) November 24, 2020

"So sad to hear that Hal Ketchum has gone to live amongst the angels," LeAnn Rimes tweeted. "We will miss you down here, Hal! He was such a talent and a dear soul. #riphalketchum"

So sad to hear that Hal Ketchum has gone to live amongst the angels. We will miss you down here, Hal! He was such a talent and a dear soul. #riphalketchum — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 24, 2020

Andrea first posted about her husband's dementia diagnosis in April 2019, writing on Facebook that he was "battling this for some time now, but because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible."

She went on to call the disease "exhausting and confusing," before adding that the Grand Ole Opry member was "otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends."

"We all deeply appreciate how much love that you all have for Hal and how much his music means to you," she added.

