Halle Bailey Reveals 'The Little Mermaid' Moment That Made Her Cry (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey Reveals ‘The Little Mermaid’ Moment That Made Her C…
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Health Update: Actress Is in ‘Extreme Critical Condit…
Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline's New Interview About Th…
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Critical Condition
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Vanessa Bryant Gives Emotional Speech Honoring Late Kobe Bryant …
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on 'Toxic' Split From Jay Cutler and …
Jaclyn Hill Responds to Accusations Her Lipstick Line Is Expired…
Tommy Lee Shocks Fans With Uncensored Nude Photo
'90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life' Season 3 Trailer Features Debbi…
Anne Heche's Car Wreck: What's Next as Actress Faces Possible Ch…
Anne Heche In Stable Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche Car Crash: Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed Says She’s …
One particular moment from The Little Mermaid made Halle Bailey emotional. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 22-year-old singer and actress at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, and, after telling ET that "little clips" from the film made her cry back in June, she's now revealing the specific scene that got the waterworks flowing.
"It was the reprise that I saw... that was a moment where I cried," Bailey said. "It’s part 2 of 'Part of Your World,' later in the film where she's on the rock."
"I’m just always in awe," she added of her involvement in the project. "That was the main [emotional] moment for me."
As for which Little Mermaid song is her favorite, Bailey simply couldn't pick.
"It’s so exciting 'cause there’s new songs as well as the old ones," she said. "The iconic ones are amazing... All of them are beautiful. I don’t wanna give too much away."
Bailey went on to describe her take on Ariel as "fun, passionate and loving," before sharing what it means to her to being playing the second Black Disney princess.
"I just hope people love it," she said. "I hope my amazing little brothers, sisters, cousins, my family, my community, we all see it and be like, 'You know what? We can be princesses too. This is amazing.'"
In addition to The Little Mermaid, Bailey is appearing in the upcoming film version of the musical adaption of The Color Purple. When it comes to which member of star-studded cast she was most excited to work with, Bailey pointed to Fantasia Barrino.
"I've always been a fan of her, like, an immense fan," Bailey said. "Her voice, her spirit, her anointment is just so beautiful. She's so kind and a beautiful person inside and out. I cannot wait for everyone to see what she does with this role."
With several upcoming high-profile projects, it's no wonder that Bailey was included in Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue.
"Oh my gosh, I’m just so honored to be here and to be on the cover," Bailey told ET. "It feels like a dream. I’m just like, 'What the heck is happening?'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Halle Bailey Shares BTS Look at 'The Color Purple' as She Wraps
Halle Bailey Cried After Watching First Footage of 'Little Mermaid'
Halle Bailey on on 'The Little Mermaid' and Joining 'The Color Purple'
Related Gallery