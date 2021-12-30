Love is in the air on the Hallmark Channel!

The network will unveil a new programming event for its February movie premieres, "Loveuary," for a romance-filled month, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark will launch the inaugural lineup with three original films and an encore presentation.

The month kicks off Saturday, Feb. 5 with a special encore of The Wedding Veil, the first in a three-movie event starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney that debuts Jan. 8 on Hallmark Channel. The following two weekends will feature the premieres of The Wedding Veil Unveiled and The Wedding Veil Legacy, all which will star the Hallmark trio. The franchise follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique wedding veil believed to unite its bearer with her true love.

Closing out "Loveuary" on Feb. 26 is the premiere of Welcome to Mama's, starring Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso and Lorraine Bracco.

For the full "Loveuary" schedule for Hallmark Channel, check out the below. (Here is Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' February lineup.)

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "LOVEUARY"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Wedding Veil (special encore presentation)

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 5

The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery (Chabert) and successful, new board member Peter (McGarry) investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 12

In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma (Reeser) travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo (Bernardini), the son of a local lace-making family.

The Wedding Veil Legacy

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 19

In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy (Sweeney) meets Nick (Webster) who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.

Welcome to Mama's



Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso, Lorraine Bracco

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 26

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy (Scrofano) teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud.

