Hallmark Couple Marco Grazzini and Alvina August Expecting First Child

Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are expecting their first child! Earlier this month, the Hallmark actors shared the exciting news that they are set to welcome their baby this summer.

"💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽," the mommy-to-be wrote alongside a photo of a set of sonogram pictures. Grazzini also shared the same announcement on his own Instagram page.

August has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy. Last week, she shared a video of her showcasing her baby bump while she dances, while also celebrating a milestone in her pregnancy.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama," August wrote. "Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin’s dry, bladder won’t let me be great & I’m down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏."

In the clip, August dances to Beyoncé's "Energy" for the camera.

Grazzini, 48, and August, 38, began their relationship in 2014. The pair have each worked for Hallmark, playing in various movies. Grazzini's latest film, Hearts in the Game, premieres on Saturday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini Get Close in New Hallmark Channel Romance (Exclusive)

Erin Krakow on Hallmark's 'Wedding Cottage' and 'When Calls the Heart'

Hallmark Sets Four Movie Premieres for May: See the Schedule

ET's Matt Cohen Finds Romance in Hallmark Channel's 'Made for Each Other' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery