Hallmark Couple Marco Grazzini and Alvina August Expecting First Child
Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini Get Close in New Hallmark Chann…
UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Opens Up About Haters, His Kids and Find…
'College Hill' Trailer: Ray J, Amber Rose and More Get Schooled …
'Evil Dead Rise': Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan Reveal Eas…
'RHOBH’s Erika Jayne on Former Cast’s Return and New Housewife R…
Eric McCormack on Podcast With 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Sean Hayes…
Kevin Hart Dishes on His Action-Star Transformation for ‘Die Har…
Nicolas Cage on Dracula Transformation and Nicholas Hoult Eating…
Russell Crowe Weighs In on ‘Gladiator’ Sequel and If He Can Came…
How QTCinderella Stays Strong as a Woman in Gaming and What Keep…
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards' Character Was Almost in a Same-Sex Rela…
Marlon Wayans Crashes Chris Tucker’s Interview and Teases Him at…
Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Gives His Children's Mothers a '…
Kane Brown Reacts to Having First No. 1 Song From a Married Coup…
Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Comments About Home Life With Girlfriend…
How WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Overcome Career Jealousy …
Why Judy Blume Wanted to Adapt 'Are You There God? It's Me, Marg…
Inside Demi Lovato's Relationship With Boyfriend Jute$ (Source)
Ali Wong on Breaking Into Hives and Crying After Filming 'Beef' …
Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are expecting their first child! Earlier this month, the Hallmark actors shared the exciting news that they are set to welcome their baby this summer.
"💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽," the mommy-to-be wrote alongside a photo of a set of sonogram pictures. Grazzini also shared the same announcement on his own Instagram page.
August has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy. Last week, she shared a video of her showcasing her baby bump while she dances, while also celebrating a milestone in her pregnancy.
"Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama," August wrote. "Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin’s dry, bladder won’t let me be great & I’m down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏."
In the clip, August dances to Beyoncé's "Energy" for the camera.
Grazzini, 48, and August, 38, began their relationship in 2014. The pair have each worked for Hallmark, playing in various movies. Grazzini's latest film, Hearts in the Game, premieres on Saturday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini Get Close in New Hallmark Channel Romance (Exclusive)
Erin Krakow on Hallmark's 'Wedding Cottage' and 'When Calls the Heart'
Hallmark Sets Four Movie Premieres for May: See the Schedule
Related Gallery