Love is blooming!

Hallmark has set its spring schedule, rolling out a total of seven original films for the months of March and April. Hallmark Channel will premiere five, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut two, and only ET can exclusively reveal the networks' full lineup and details for every upcoming movie ahead of the network's Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

Hallmark Channel's annual "Spring Fling" slate kicks off March 20 with five straight Saturdays of original movie premieres -- the first being Chasing Waterfalls, starring Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. Italia Ricci and Ryan Paevey lead Breakup Bootcamp, which airs the weekend after, while Taylor Cole's nuptials-themed One Perfect Wedding opens the month of April.

Downton Abbey's Allen Leech makes his Hallmark debut in April 10's As Luck Would Have It, opposite JoAnna Garcia Swisher, which was filmed on location in Ireland. Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish, who made her debut with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Holly & Ivy in November, returns with Right in Front of Me to close out "Spring Fling."

Starting Sunday, March 14, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries launches new installments for two of its popular franchises, Aurora Teegarden Mysteries with Candace Cameron Bure and Marilu Henner, and Mystery 101 with Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha, the latter coming off the recent success of Wonder Woman 1984.

“We’re thrilled to offer viewers all-new mysteries featuring some of their favorite crime-solving characters in smart and exciting adventures,” Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “Sleuthers can expect the thrilling cases they’ve come to love and there may also be a dash of romance along the way.”

For the full spring schedule for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, check out the below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "SPRING FLING"

All premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Chasing Waterfalls

Crown Media

Starring: Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell

Premieres: Saturday, March 20

Amy (Busby) is assigned to photograph a fabled waterfall and ends up falling for her rugged guide, Mark (Russell).

Breakup Bootcamp

Starring: Italia Ricci and Ryan Paevey

Premieres: Saturday, March 27

Miranda (Ricci) runs a boot camp for the recently broken-hearted. She begins to form a connection with new client Ben (Paevey), who is also an undercover reporter, investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon.

One Perfect Wedding

Starring: Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams

Premieres: Saturday, April 3

With Cara (Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Bernard) and Sean (Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

As Luck Would Have It

Starring: JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech

Premieres: Saturday, April 10

Lindsey (Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town's world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.

Right in Front of Me (working title)

Starring: Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini

Premieres: Saturday, April 17

Carly (Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner

Premieres: Sunday, March 14

When Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate client is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé Nick (Matter) and the Real Murders Club to solve the murder.

Mystery 101: Killer Timing

Starring: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha and Erin Cahill

Premieres: Sunday, March 21

An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ (Polaha) life makes this their most dangerous case yet as Amy (Wagner) and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex-wife (Cahill) to find the connection before it's too late.

For more on Hallmark, watch below.

Jonathan Bennett on Being ‘Part of Progress’ While Portraying First Gay Couple in Hallmark Movie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Candace Cameron Bure Slams Assumption It's 'Easy' to Do Hallmark Films

Hallmark Reveals February Movie Lineup, Including Erin Krakow Romance

How to Watch All the 2020 Hallmark Christmas Movies

Related Gallery