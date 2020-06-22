'Hamilton': Disney Plus Drops Trailer for Musical Film -- Watch Now!

Don’t call it a comeback, because Hamilton never truly left. But after a smash run on Broadway -- temporarily halted by theater closures after the coronavirus outbreak -- the bio-musical is now headed to the screen with a new film on Disney+. On Sunday, the streaming platform dropped the first official trailer for the production, which captures Lin-Manuel Miranda’s rap-sung story about Alexander Hamilton and other historical figures during the Founding Father’s lifetime.

Filmed at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in June of 2016, Disney promises to transport viewers into the world of Broadway in a uniquely intimate way. The award-winning and groundbreaking show features the entire original cast, including Miranda as Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

As previously reported, the film is coming to Disney+ after initially being slated for a theatrical release in October 2021. At the 2020 Oscars in February, Miranda opened up to ET about bringing Hamilton to the big screen. "I'm very proud of 2016 us, because we had the foresight to film the show with the original company before the principals started leaving, so we've got the snapshot," Miranda shared. "I'm just really excited that we get to share it because we know how hard it is [to see it]."

Hamilton is available to stream July, 3 on Disney+.

